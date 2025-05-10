Pakistan Convenes Nuclear Chiefs After India Retaliation; Global Calls for Calm

Pakistan has called an urgent meeting of its National Command Authority – the supreme body overseeing the country's nuclear arsenal – following retaliatory military strikes against India.

The move comes after Pakistan claimed to have targeted multiple Indian bases, including a missile storage facility in the north, in the early hours of Saturday.

The Indian military has accused Pakistan of a "blatant escalation" of hostilities, reporting the use of drones and various munitions along India's western border. They insisted they would foil any plans by their adversary.

Police in Jammu reported that five civilians had been killed in Indian-administered Kashmir amid a chorus of international appeals, most notably from the United States, urging both nations to immediately cease their military actions.

Islamabad alleges that prior to its offensive, on Friday night, India launched missiles at three Pakistani air bases, including one in close proximity to the capital, Islamabad.

However, Pakistan's air defence systems reportedly intercepted the majority of these incoming projectiles.

