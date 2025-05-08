Conflict spreads as India, Pakistan fight with drones and missiles

Pakistan said it shot down 25 drones from India, while India said its air defences had stopped Pakistani drone and missile attacks on military targets, dashing hopes they would soon bow to pressure to end their worst confrontation in more than two decades.

World powers from the US to Russia and China have called for calm in one of the world's most dangerous and most populated nuclear flashpoint regions. The US Consulate General in Pakistan's Lahore ordered staff to shelter in place.

Thursday's reported exchanges came a day after India said it hit nine "terrorist infrastructure" sites in Pakistan in retaliation for what it says was a deadly Islamabad-backed attack in Indian Kashmir on April 22.

Pakistan says it was not involved and denied that any of the sites hit by India were militant bases. It said it shot down five Indian aircraft on Wednesday, a report the Indian embassy in Beijing dismissed as "misinformation".

Pakistani retaliation "is increasingly becoming certain now," Pakistan's Defence Minister, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, told Reuters. "I will still refrain from saying it is 100%. But the situation has become very difficult. We have to respond."

The relationship between India and Pakistan has been fraught with tension since they gained independence from colonial Britain in 1947. The countries have fought three wars, two of them over Kashmir, and clashed many times.

The countries that both claim Kashmir in full and rule over parts of it separately acquired nuclear weapons in the 1990s.