Thai Airways Reroutes Flights Amidst South Asia Conflict

Thai Airways International Public Company Limited (THAI) has informed passengers that it will be adjusting flight paths to destinations in Europe and South Asia.
This comes as a result of airspace closures and some airport shutdowns in Pakistan following the conflict in South Asia. The rerouting will commence at 05:00 hours on 7th May 2025 and may lead to some flight delays.
THAI is keeping a close eye on the situation and will provide updates on news and flight schedules via their Facebook page: THAI Corporate Communications.
For further information, passengers can contact the THAI Contact Centre (24/7) on +6623561111 or the THAI Global Contact Centre on (+1) 647 492 4490.
According to reports from Reuters, India launched an attack on Pakistan and Pakistani-administered Kashmir on Wednesday.
Pakistan responded by claiming to have shot down five Indian fighter jets in what is being described as the most intense fighting between the two nuclear-armed nations in over two decades.
India stated that its forces struck nine Pakistani "terrorist infrastructure" sites, some linked to a previous attack by Islamist militants on Hindu tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir last month, which resulted in the deaths of 26 people. Islamabad reported that six Pakistani locations were targeted, with eight fatalities.
An Indian defence source informed Reuters that Indian forces targeted the headquarters of Islamist militant groups Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba.
"India has demonstrated considerable restraint in the selection of targets and method of execution," the Indian defence ministry said in a statement.
Pakistan countered that Indian missiles hit three locations, and a military spokesperson told Reuters that five Indian aircraft had been shot down – a claim that India has not confirmed.
"All of these engagements have been undertaken as a defensive measure," stated military spokesperson Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry. "Pakistan remains a very responsible state. However, we will take all necessary steps to defend the honour, integrity, and sovereignty of Pakistan, at all costs."
Islamabad has labelled the assault a "blatant act of war" and has informed the UN Security Council that Pakistan reserves the right to respond appropriately to Indian aggression.
The nuclear-armed South Asian neighbours also engaged in intense shelling and heavy gunfire across much of their de facto border in the Himalayan region of Kashmir, according to police and eyewitness accounts provided to Reuters.
India and Pakistan have fought two wars since 1947 over the predominantly Muslim region of Kashmir, which both countries claim in its entirety but control in part.
Since a 2003 ceasefire, which both nations recommitted to in 2021, targeted strikes between the neighbours have been extremely rare, particularly Indian strikes on Pakistani areas outside of Pakistani-administered Kashmir.
However, analysts suggest that the risk of escalation is higher than in recent times due to the severity of India's attack, which New Delhi has codenamed "Operation Sindoor".
US President Donald Trump described the situation as "a shame" and added, "I hope it ends quickly."
A spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres stated that he has called for maximum military restraint from both countries.