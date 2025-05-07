Thai Airways Reroutes Flights Amidst South Asia Conflict

Thai Airways International Public Company Limited (THAI) has informed passengers that it will be adjusting flight paths to destinations in Europe and South Asia.

This comes as a result of airspace closures and some airport shutdowns in Pakistan following the conflict in South Asia. The rerouting will commence at 05:00 hours on 7th May 2025 and may lead to some flight delays.

THAI is keeping a close eye on the situation and will provide updates on news and flight schedules via their Facebook page: THAI Corporate Communications.

For further information, passengers can contact the THAI Contact Centre (24/7) on +6623561111 or the THAI Global Contact Centre on (+1) 647 492 4490.