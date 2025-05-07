Asian airlines reroute or cancel flights amid South Asia conflict

This comes as a result of airspace closures and some airport shutdowns in Pakistan following the conflict in South Asia, which occurred on Wednesday.

According to reports from Reuters, India launched an attack on Pakistan and the Pakistan-administered region of Kashmir, while Pakistan responded by claiming to have shot down five Indian fighter jets.

THAI has informed passengers that it will be adjusting flight paths to destinations in Europe and South Asia. The adjusted flight paths may result in some departure or arrival delays, the airline said.