Thailand, India join forces to strengthen medicine and vaccine security

Deputy Public Health Minister Dej-is Khaothong revealed on Thursday that during the World Health Assembly in Geneva, Switzerland, he met with Punya Salila Srivastava, Secretary in the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare of India, to discuss enhanced public health cooperation between the two countries.

Dej-is said both sides proposed establishing a joint task force focused on supply chain preparedness to mitigate shortages of essential medicines and medical supplies during health emergencies.

He explained that the need for such cooperation became evident during the Covid-19 pandemic, which caused severe shortages of medicines, vaccines, and medical equipment, adversely impacting the health of people in both nations.

Additionally, Thailand and India plan to collaborate with seven other countries to enhance health security in the Southeast Asia region, he added.