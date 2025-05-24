Power Cut Plunges Southern France into Darkness, Cannes Festival Goes Ahead

A significant power cut plunged parts of southern France into darkness on Saturday, including the renowned city of Cannes, which is currently hosting its annual film festival.

The widespread outage struck just hours before the festival's highly anticipated closing ceremony.

The local French authority for the Alpes-Maritimes region confirmed a major electricity outage affecting the area.

RTE, France's electricity transmission system operator, stated it was working to restore power, Reuters reported.

This incident follows a major power outage last month that left millions in Spain, Portugal, and several parts of France without electricity. Spain's Prime Minister at the time attributed that widespread blackout to an issue within Europe's grid, causing massive disruptions, grounding planes, and forcing hospitals to suspend routine operations.

Emergency services and rail workers in Spain were required to evacuate approximately 35,000 people from over 100 trains that ceased operations when the power was cut.

