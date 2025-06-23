Hormuz Strait Closure: Asia Braces for Economic Shockwave as Inflation Fears Mount

Asia, one of the world's most energy-dependent regions, is on high alert as the prospect of Iran closing the Strait of Hormuz re-enters the global debate, according to a Nikkei Asia report.

The waterway, a crucial chokepoint for approximately 20% of the world's oil and natural gas, has long been a flashpoint for geopolitical tensions.

The discussion gained fresh urgency after Iran's parliament approved a measure allowing the strait's closure should the United States launch an attack on Iranian nuclear facilities.

Although a final decision remains unconfirmed, the news has already pushed Brent crude oil prices up by over 5%.

Asia Most Vulnerable

Analysts at Rystad Energy unequivocally state: "Asia will be the most impacted by a crude oil export shortage" if the Strait of Hormuz is disrupted.

The region's economies are critically dependent on crude oil transported through this narrow channel, with over 80% of the nearly 15 million barrels per day passing through it destined for Asian markets.

South Korea and Japan are particularly exposed, collectively receiving 24% of all crude oil shipped via the strait. Other significant importers include Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, Malaysia, Pakistan, and Vietnam.

Furthermore, Asia accounts for roughly 60% of the approximately 5 million barrels per day of refined petroleum products, such as petrol and diesel, that transit the strait.

The reliance extends to Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), with Asia receiving over 80% of LNG exports from major producers Qatar and the UAE via Hormuz. China and India alone account for about 40% of this total volume.

