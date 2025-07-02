Trump says he won't extend July 9 trade deadline, expresses doubt on Japan deal

"We've dealt with Japan. I'm not sure we're going to make a deal. I doubt it," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One as he returned to Washington from a trip to Florida.

Trump suggested he could impose a tariff of "30% or 35% or whatever the number is that we determine" on imports from Japan, well above the 24% tariff rate he announced on April 2 and then later paused.

The United States could reach a trade deal with India that would help American companies compete in the South Asian country and leave it facing far lower tariffs, President Donald Trump said.

Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One that he believed India was ready to lower barriers for US companies, which could pave the way for an agreement staving off the 26% rate he announced on April 2, before pausing it until July 9.

"Right now, India doesn't accept anybody in. I think India is going to do that, if they do that, we're going to have a deal for less, much less tariffs," he said.

Earlier, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told Fox News that the U.S. and India are nearing a deal that would lower tariffs on American imports to the South Asian country and help India avoid levies from rising sharply next week.

"We are very close with India," Bessent told Fox News in response to a question about progress on trade negotiations.