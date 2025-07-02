Dalai Lama says he will be reincarnated, Trust will identify successor

He is now regarded as one of the world's most influential religious figures, with a following extending well beyond Buddhism, and was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1989.

'OPEN TO VISITING TIBET'

The Dalai Lama was in good health and has not given any written instructions yet on the succession, said Samdhong Rinpoche, a senior official of the Gaden Phodrang Trust.

He told reporters in Dharamshala that the successor can be of any gender and that their nationality would not be restricted to Tibet.

Penpa Tsering, leader of the Central Tibetan Administration, the Tibetan government-in-exile in India, said the Dalai Lama would be open to visiting Tibet if his health permits and if there were no restrictions from China, which would mark his first visit to the country since 1959.

"It's entirely dependent on China and the Chinese government," he said, adding that Beijing had put a condition that if the Dalai Lama visits, he should stay back.

"His holiness' response is 'If I get to go to Tibet and China, I will go, but I will not live there, because there is no freedom there'. This is also connected with the reincarnation where his holiness says 'I will be born in a free world'", Tsering said.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said the country's leaders had the right to approve the Dalai Lama's successor, as a legacy from imperial times, and that China practices a policy of freedom of religious belief.

A selection ritual, in which the names of possible reincarnations are drawn from a golden urn, dates to 1793, during the Qing dynasty.

"The child reincarnation of a major Living Buddha such as the Dalai Lama and the Panchen Lama needs to be identified through lot-drawing from a golden urn and approval by the central government," Mao said at a regular news conference.

Tsering, the leader of the government-in-exile, said the US had lifted some restrictions on funds for Tibetans in exile and that the Tibetan government was also looking for alternate sources of funding.

The United States, which faces rising competition from China for global dominance, has repeatedly said it is committed to advancing the human rights of Tibetans. US lawmakers have previously said they would not allow China to influence the choice of the Dalai Lama's successor.