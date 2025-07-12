Maris: US confirms 36% tariff not final, negotiations still possible after August 1 deadline

Thailand’s Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa has revealed that the United States is still open to renegotiating the proposed 36% import tariff on Thai goods, even after it officially takes effect on August 1.
Speaking during the 58th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting and related events in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Minister Maris held his first official bilateral discussion with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
Following the meeting, Maris disclosed that he raised Thailand’s concerns about the high tariff rate and requested US reconsideration. According to Maris, Rubio clarified that President Donald Trump’s announcement of the 36% tariff was not set in stone and could be revised through further negotiations—even after the deadline has passed. The final outcome, he stressed, depends on ongoing talks between the two countries.
Maris also urged the US to take into account the longstanding relationship between the two nations, highlighting Thailand’s role as a strategic partner and its importance to US regional security interests.