King Charles to host Trump in September for state visit to Britain, palace says

The visit will take place from September 17 to 19.

"His Majesty the King will host the President and Mrs Trump at Windsor Castle," the palace said in a statement, adding that further details would be announced in due course.

Trump said last month he had agreed to meet Charles after British Prime Minister Keir Starmer handed him a handwritten letter from the monarch in the Oval Office.

The US president will be the first elected political leader in modern times to be hosted for two state visits by a British monarch.