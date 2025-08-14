Chinese hotels turn to street food as guests cut back spending

The move is part of a wider trend among Chinese high-end hotels seeking alternative revenue streams, as consumers and businesses scale back spending on travel, conferences, and banquets.

"Lowering prices or offering discounts alone won't bring customers back; they just won't come at all," explained Anwen Xu, the hotel's sales director, highlighting the need to innovate and diversify income sources.

Beiyuan is one of at least 15 luxury hotels across China turning to food stalls, according to local news and social media reports.

These hotels have seen significant revenue declines due to weaker demand, reduced corporate and government travel budgets, and fewer banquet bookings.

Xu cited Beijing's stricter austerity measures this year, which include limits on large-group dining and alcohol consumption for public sector workers and party members, as a major factor in the hotel’s struggles.