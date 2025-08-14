ASEAN Durian Festival in Beijing highlights growing trade and cultural ties with China

The 2025 ASEAN-China Durian Festival opened in Beijing on Saturday, showcasing the region's prized "king of fruits" and underscoring deepening economic and cultural exchanges.

Held at the ASEAN-China Centre (ACC), the event featured vibrant cultural performances, durian tastings, and trade promotion booths from multiple Southeast Asian nations, including Thailand, Vietnam and Malaysia. It marked the first such festival since the ASEAN-China Free Trade Area was established.

China has always been one of the most important markets for durian exports from ASEAN countries.

According to last year's official Chinese customs data and industry reports, China imported $6.99 billion worth of durian, with more than 99 % of China's durian imports coming from ASEAN countries. Thailand supplied more than half of China's durian imports by volume and value, exporting 809,700 tons, worth $4.02 billion. Vietnam captured 46.7 % of the import volume with relatively lower prices. Malaysia occupies a tiny role in this market, with less than 0.5 % of the market share, while seeing a significant rise since 2024.

"I acknowledge the fact that, for Thai and Vietnamese durian, they came in big numbers into China," said Norfarina Mohd Azmee, deputy chief of mission in Malaysia's embassy in China. "But for us, because we want to maintain the uniqueness and also the premium exclusivity, that's why I think for now, it is what we are offering to China."