Shaolin\'s Abbot Under Investigation: The Collapse of a Commercial Empire

The ancient Shaolin Temple, a 1,500-year-old sanctuary and the global heart of kung fu, is at the centre of a dramatic scandal.

Its abbot, Master Shi Yongxin, is under criminal investigation for alleged financial fraud and sexual misconduct, a move that has exposed the temple's vast, multi-billion-dollar commercial empire and sparked a fierce debate about the place of profit in religious life.

Shi Yongxin, 60, is accused of embezzling temple funds and property, as well as violating his monastic vows by engaging in "inappropriate relationships" with several women and fathering a child.

The Buddhist Association of China has already stripped him of his religious title, and companies connected to him have had their licenses revoked.

The Rise of the 'CEO Monk'

Shi, who became abbot in 1999, was known for transforming the once-dilapidated temple into a global brand.

Under his leadership, Shaolin grew into a sprawling commercial enterprise, with interests in tourism, martial arts shows, films, souvenirs, herbal medicine, and real estate.

Critics dubbed him the "CEO Monk," but Shi defended his actions, arguing that commercialisation was the only way to protect Shaolin's cultural heritage from disappearing.

"If I did nothing and the thousand-year-old Shaolin culture was to fall apart in our generation, wouldn't we be condemned by history?" he once said.

His business ventures were not without controversy. In 2015, after he proposed building a new Shaolin Temple in Australia with a $3 million donation, he told China's official Xinhua news agency, "If China can import Disneyland, why can't other countries import Shaolin Temple?"