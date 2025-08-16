Shaolin\'s Abbot Under Investigation: The Collapse of a Commercial Empire

The ancient Shaolin Temple, a 1,500-year-old sanctuary and the global heart of kung fu, is at the centre of a dramatic scandal.
Its abbot, Master Shi Yongxin, is under criminal investigation for alleged financial fraud and sexual misconduct, a move that has exposed the temple's vast, multi-billion-dollar commercial empire and sparked a fierce debate about the place of profit in religious life.
Shi Yongxin, 60, is accused of embezzling temple funds and property, as well as violating his monastic vows by engaging in "inappropriate relationships" with several women and fathering a child.
The Buddhist Association of China has already stripped him of his religious title, and companies connected to him have had their licenses revoked.
The Rise of the 'CEO Monk'
Shi, who became abbot in 1999, was known for transforming the once-dilapidated temple into a global brand.
Under his leadership, Shaolin grew into a sprawling commercial enterprise, with interests in tourism, martial arts shows, films, souvenirs, herbal medicine, and real estate.
Critics dubbed him the "CEO Monk," but Shi defended his actions, arguing that commercialisation was the only way to protect Shaolin's cultural heritage from disappearing.
"If I did nothing and the thousand-year-old Shaolin culture was to fall apart in our generation, wouldn't we be condemned by history?" he once said.
His business ventures were not without controversy. In 2015, after he proposed building a new Shaolin Temple in Australia with a $3 million donation, he told China's official Xinhua news agency, "If China can import Disneyland, why can't other countries import Shaolin Temple?"
A Tainted Reputation
This is not the first time Shi has faced serious allegations. In 2015, an anonymous source accused him of embezzlement and having illegitimate children on Chinese social media, though those charges were eventually dropped.
This time, however, a statement from the temple's own administrative committee confirmed the investigation, and the temple quickly began removing all traces of Shi.
Banners praising him were taken down, and the more aggressive commercial activities, such as the sale of expensive incense, have reportedly ceased.
The scandal has had an immediate impact. The number of visitors to the temple has fallen, even during the peak tourist season. For many, the incident highlights a deep-seated tension between spiritual devotion and commercial gain.
The Temple Economy: A National Debate
The "temple economy" is now a significant force in China. Experts estimate the market was worth between $11-12 billion in 2023, and it is expected to grow even further this year.
The Shaolin Temple, along with other popular sites like the Lingyin Temple in Hangzhou, generated a combined revenue of about $150 million last year alone.
The debate over commercialisation is not new.
Critics argue that turning sacred sites into marketplaces erodes their spiritual purpose. Others believe that commercial activities are necessary for temples to be self-sufficient and to preserve their cultural heritage.
The case of Shi Yongxin may now force the government to address the legal "grey area" that has allowed corruption to flourish.
Scholars suggest that reforms could include mandatory legal registration and financial disclosure for religious institutions, as well as the creation of a new oversight committee.
A New Path Forward
With Shi Yongxin under investigation, the temple has appointed a new abbot, Shi Yinle, known for his more traditional approach to monastic life.
While many hope he will restore the temple’s spiritual focus, it remains to be seen if a change in leadership alone can fix the systemic issues.
For some, like 26-year-old Russian kung fu student Marina Mamicheva, the scandal hasn’t tainted the temple's true appeal.
"I don't connect kung fu much with religion," she said. "I see it more in terms of balance, discipline, self-improvement, and strength rather than religious belief."