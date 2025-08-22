In the video, Hunt said:

"We need to talk about credibility. Michael Alfaro, Gary Franchi, and The Next News Network (NNN), which Gary Franchi runs, can clearly be described as 'scammers.' Everything they’ve reported is pure nonsense, as these people are utterly untrustworthy.

The Next News Network (NNN) is not even a real news organisation; it's just a YouTube channel that uses social media to spread content. Furthermore, NNN doesn’t even have a website, and scholars have classified it as a fake news outlet. In reality, they are a group that spreads hatred. They highlight frightening situations along the Thai-Cambodian border, but they twist the narrative for their own personal gain."Hunt concluded, "If their goal is to work for a president who claims to be the leader of peace, especially since Cambodia has nominated him for the Nobel Peace Prize, then they should be promoting true peace. Instead, they are creating short-lived media hype. Ultimately, they will leave this behind, without caring about the consequences for Cambodia or Thailand, or the suffering of the people they’ve exploited for their own propaganda."