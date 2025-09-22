Hong Kong to cut flights for 36 hours as super typhoon Ragasa approaches

The Airport Authority of Hong Kong said flight movements will be sharply curtailed between 6pm Tuesday (September 23) and 6am Thursday (September 25), though all three runways will remain operational.
Terminals will stay open to accommodate stranded passengers, but officials warned a large number of flights would be affected.
Cathay Pacific said it expects to cancel more than 500 flights, suspending services from Tuesday evening and resuming on Thursday morning. Its budget subsidiary HK Express is preparing to cancel over 100 flights, though it will operate four morning departures on Tuesday before the suspension.
Hong Kong International Airport was recently ranked the world’s ninth busiest by seat capacity this month, according to Official Airport Guide, which also placed it among the fastest-growing compared with 2024 as Asian travel continues its post-pandemic rebound.
The Hong Kong Observatory issued a preliminary typhoon warning at midday and is expected to raise its strong wind signal No.3 after 8pm, indicating sustained winds of 41–62 km/h with gusts up to 110 km/h.
If the alert rises to No.8, schools, government offices and most businesses will shut, while public transport will be limited or suspended.