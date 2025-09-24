Vajira Hospital building unaffected by sinkhole, assures Suchatvee

He confirmed that the hospital’s foundation, which includes deep pilings, is secure and unaffected by the ongoing sinkhole.
Suchatvee conducted an inspection at the site following the road subsidence in front of the hospital. While the sinkhole, which has reached the level of an underground railway tunnel, is alarming, he stressed that the area around the hospital building is safe.
However, he cautioned that the situation remains critical, as the soil continues to flow into the completed underground tunnel. He explained that the earth could flow in a funnel shape from the Samsen Police Station area and Vajira Hospital towards the tunnel, causing further subsidence.
The most urgent concern, according to Suchatvee, is to seal the hole in the tunnel. He emphasised that this must be done either from the inside or outside to prevent the continuous flow of earth. Without intervention, rain could exacerbate the soil flow, making the situation even worse.
Suchatvee urged relevant authorities to act swiftly, particularly in marking areas near the intersection to monitor potential further subsidence. He highlighted that this could be crucial, as a similar incident occurred earlier when a power pole collapsed into the sinkhole due to its large and deep size.
“The flow of earth will continue naturally unless we take measures to stop it. The only solution is to install monitoring devices to detect any movement. If there is any, evacuation can occur promptly,” he said.
Suchatvee also expressed concern about the potential risks to the Samsen Police Station building. He noted that it wasn’t just the pilings at the front that were at risk, but also the foundations deeper beneath the building, extending about 20 meters below the surface.
"We hope and pray that the Samsen Police Station building does not collapse. Everyone should stay away from the area," he urged.
Regarding the Vajira Hospital’s outpatient building, Suchatvee reassured that it is safe because it is a high-rise building. The pilings extend below the level of the underground tunnel, ensuring the structure remains secure. He stated that the building, along with the underground railway station, remains stable due to its solid engineering.
Suchatvee acknowledged the efforts of Vajira Hospital and the contractor's engineering team, who have already begun taking initial steps to help ease the concerns of patients and visitors.
At 3.25pm, officials began placing sandbags into the sinkhole to block water from flowing into the underground station. About 10 truckloads of sandbags were delivered to the site.
Additionally, the Bangkok Drainage and Sewerage Department and the Metropolitan Waterworks Authority deployed two water pumps to remove excess water from the area.