Vajira Hospital building unaffected by sinkhole, assures Suchatvee

He confirmed that the hospital’s foundation, which includes deep pilings, is secure and unaffected by the ongoing sinkhole.

Suchatvee conducted an inspection at the site following the road subsidence in front of the hospital. While the sinkhole, which has reached the level of an underground railway tunnel, is alarming, he stressed that the area around the hospital building is safe.

However, he cautioned that the situation remains critical, as the soil continues to flow into the completed underground tunnel. He explained that the earth could flow in a funnel shape from the Samsen Police Station area and Vajira Hospital towards the tunnel, causing further subsidence.