Global debt surpasses $337 trillion amid rising risks from borrowing and military spending

Global debt has reached a new record of $337.7 trillion (approximately 10,000 trillion baht) by the end of the second quarter of 2025, driven by relaxed monetary policies and a weaker US dollar. According to Reuters, the increase reflects looser global financial conditions and accommodative policies by major central banks, according to a quarterly report released on Thursday.

The Institute of International Finance (IIF) reported that global debt rose by over $21 trillion (approximately 675 trillion baht) in the first half of the year, bringing total debt to $337.7 trillion.

The countries with the largest increases in dollar-denominated debt include China, France, the US, Germany, the UK, and Japan, partly due to the depreciation of the US dollar. Since the start of the year, the dollar has weakened 9.75% against a basket of major trading currencies.

The IIF’s Global Debt Monitor notes that the scale of this rise is comparable to the surge in the second half of 2020, when COVID-19 containment measures triggered unprecedented debt accumulation worldwide.