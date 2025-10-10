Pfizer-FDA vaccine side effect documents released 63 years early, revealing 85,000 pages of adverse events

The global medical community is shaken after a US court ordered the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Pfizer to release previously confidential documents detailing COVID-19 vaccine side effects, originally scheduled for public disclosure in 2085. The first batch, over 85,000 pages, was made public following a lawsuit by the non-profit group PHMPT (Public Health and Medical Professionals for Transparency) in the Northern District of Texas.

Dr Pongsak Tangkana, a prominent Thai physician and public speaker, shared the news via Facebook, highlighting the potential impact of the released data. The documents detail more than 1,200 reported adverse events affecting multiple body systems, including autoimmune and skin conditions such as lupus, dermatitis, and shingles; neurological issues including encephalitis, neuritis, and acute paralysis; cardiovascular problems including myocarditis, heart failure, and blood clots; respiratory complications such as bronchial constriction and acute respiratory failure; as well as kidney failure, hepatitis, anaemia, hair loss, and allergic shock.