Drugmakers raised prices on 250+ medicines in the US starting Jan. 1

Nearly all of the drug price increases are below 10% - most well below. The median price increase of the drugs being hiked on Jan. 1 is 4.5%, which is in line with the median for all price increases last year.

The increases are to list prices, which do not include rebates to pharmacy benefit managers and other discounts.

Larger drug price increases were once far more common in the US but in recent years drugmakers have scaled them back after price hikes drew sharp criticism in the middle of the last decade.

"Drugmakers don't have much real estate any longer to increase prices over time, which means taking greater liberties on launch prices is really the only option they have in the face of expanded penalties for year-over-year price increases," 3 Axis President Antonio Ciaccia said.

A Reuters analysis of prices for new drugs found that pharmaceutical companies launched new US drugs in 2023 at prices 35% higher than in 2022.