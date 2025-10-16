Hun Manet Rejects Neighbour's Offer of Help in Scam Crackdown

The Cambodian Prime Minister, Hun Manet, has publicly rebuffed a neighbouring country’s offer to help tackle transnational online scam networks operating within Cambodia.
In a strongly worded social media post on 16th October 2568 (2025), following a meeting with Her Excellency Kim Jina, South Korea’s Second Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, Manet asserted that Cambodia possessed the necessary capacity to handle the issue bilaterally with Seoul.
The meeting focused on strengthening the strategic partnership between Cambodia and South Korea, which has seen close cooperation across nearly all sectors.
They specifically discussed joint efforts against transnational crimes, particularly online scams, noting that previous cooperation had already yielded "many fruitful outcomes."
However, Manet took issue with recent media reports from a neighbouring country suggesting its leader planned to discuss ways of addressing online scam issues involving Korean nationals in Cambodia with the South Korean President.
"I informed Her Excellency Kim Jina that, if this report is true, I would like her to convey to His Excellency the President that Cambodia does not need any neighboring country to carry out such work on its behalf," Manet wrote.
He added a pointed directive, suggesting the leader of the unnamed country "should instead focus on properly resolving their own domestic issues."
The Prime Minister concluded by reiterating that Cambodia and South Korea have "sufficient capacity and means to work together bilaterally to resolve the matter — without the need for any third-party involvement."