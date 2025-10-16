Hun Manet Rejects Neighbour's Offer of Help in Scam Crackdown

The Cambodian Prime Minister, Hun Manet, has publicly rebuffed a neighbouring country’s offer to help tackle transnational online scam networks operating within Cambodia.

In a strongly worded social media post on 16th October 2568 (2025), following a meeting with Her Excellency Kim Jina, South Korea’s Second Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, Manet asserted that Cambodia possessed the necessary capacity to handle the issue bilaterally with Seoul.

The meeting focused on strengthening the strategic partnership between Cambodia and South Korea, which has seen close cooperation across nearly all sectors.

They specifically discussed joint efforts against transnational crimes, particularly online scams, noting that previous cooperation had already yielded "many fruitful outcomes."

However, Manet took issue with recent media reports from a neighbouring country suggesting its leader planned to discuss ways of addressing online scam issues involving Korean nationals in Cambodia with the South Korean President.