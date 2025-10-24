Trump Pardons Binance Founder Changpeng Zhao, Igniting Corruption Row

Former CEO 'CZ' was convicted of violating AML laws; Democrats condemn the move as corrupt after reports that a lobbyist close to Trump Jr was hired for '$450,000'.

The cryptocurrency world has been rocked by the news that Donald Trump has pardoned Changpeng Zhao ('CZ'), the founder and former chief executive of the cryptocurrency exchange Binance, just months after he was jailed for money laundering failures.

The decision has immediately triggered fresh accusations of corruption.

CNBC reported yesterday that President Trump used his constitutional pardon power to exonerate Zhao, who had previously pleaded guilty to intentionally neglecting Anti-Money Laundering (AML) measures while at the helm of Binance. CZ had been sentenced to four months in prison.

The pardon comes less than two years after the US Department of Justice (DOJ) filed multiple charges against Binance and Zhao in 2023, including breaches of AML laws and US sanctions.

Both the company and the CEO admitted guilt and agreed to a massive settlement of over $4 billion, which led to CZ’s resignation.

At the time, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen strongly condemned Binance for "prioritising profits over legal obligations."