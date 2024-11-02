Crypto at a crossroads: The US Election\'s role in global digital finance

A report from Public Citizen finds that nearly half of the corporate contributions to the election have come from the crypto sector, signalling the industry's desire for regulatory clarity. As election day approaches, the focus turns to how each candidate's policies could reshape the digital asset landscape. Donald Trump has positioned himself as a strong proponent of crypto, while Kamala Harris, though equally supportive of digital innovation, emphasizes consumer and investor protection.

Nirun Fuwattananukul, Chief Executive Officer of Gulf BINANCE (BINANCE TH) stated, "We are witnessing a potential turning point for the crypto industry. Crypto has shifted beyond the realm of speculative tools to include aspects linked to the overall national technology development agenda, becoming a topic that any candidate can't ignore. This signals that cryptocurrency is crossing the chasm from early adoption to the early majority."

Trump And Harris's Policy Position on Cryptocurrencies

Donald Trump has significantly transformed his stance on cryptocurrency. Once a sceptic, he now champions digital assets, calling himself the "crypto president." Trump promised to appoint a bitcoin and crypto presidential advisory council should he win the office, meanwhile also showing his support for bitcoin mining. His campaign aims to take the deregulatory approach creating a more favorable environment for crypto investors and businesses. Additionally, Trump's commitment to crypto extends beyond policy, as evidenced by his family's launch of their own DeFi project, "World Liberty Financial," further underscoring his endorsement of the space.