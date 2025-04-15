Travellers begin returning to Bangkok after Songkran holiday

Meanwhile, at the Nakhon Ratchasima Bus Terminal 2, the scene was bustling. Around 8.30am, passengers began arriving in large numbers to purchase tickets. Ticket counters for buses bound for Bangkok were particularly crowded, with long queues forming at several bus companies.

In addition to those heading to the capital, many passengers were also traveling to eastern provinces such as Chonburi, Chanthaburi, and Rayong to return to work.