Travellers begin returning to Bangkok after Songkran holiday

Reporters observed a steady flow of travellers returning to Bangkok on Tuesday morning following the Songkran holiday.
At around 8am on Tuesday (April 15, 2025,) traffic began to build along Nakhon Ratchasima’s bypass road, with motorists gradually making their way back to the capital. The M6 expressway entrance saw a moderate number of vehicles, indicating the beginning of the post-holiday rush. However, traffic heading toward Bangkok on Mittraphap Road in Pak Chong District remained light during the early hours.
Meanwhile, at the Nakhon Ratchasima Bus Terminal 2, the scene was bustling. Around 8.30am, passengers began arriving in large numbers to purchase tickets. Ticket counters for buses bound for Bangkok were particularly crowded, with long queues forming at several bus companies.
In addition to those heading to the capital, many passengers were also traveling to eastern provinces such as Chonburi, Chanthaburi, and Rayong to return to work.
Several travellers said they deliberately chose to return on April 15—the final day of Songkran—to avoid peak traffic and allow themselves an extra day of rest on April 16, ahead of the official return to work on Thursday, April 17.