Thailand’s freshwater reserves lag behind regional neighbours

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 02, 2025

Only 2.5% of Earth’s water is freshwater, and Asia’s uneven distribution poses risks to agriculture, energy and food security across the region.

Freshwater is one of the world’s most vital natural resources, yet its distribution remains highly unequal. While some countries are blessed with abundant rivers, lakes, and glaciers, others struggle with severe water shortages, a disparity that continues to shape global agriculture, energy production, and food security.

According to World Bank data (2022), only 2.5% of the planet’s water is freshwater, and most of it is locked away in glaciers, polar ice caps, or underground aquifers.

Figures from the World Bank and FAO Aquastat reveal a striking imbalance in Asia’s freshwater reserves. China ranks first, holding an estimated 2,813 billion cubic metres of renewable freshwater, followed by Indonesia (2,019) and India (1,446), nations with vast landmasses and complex river systems that sustain their populations and industries.

Countries such as Bangladesh (1,227), Myanmar (1,003) and Malaysia (580) also enjoy high freshwater availability due to heavy rainfall and extensive wetlands. 

In contrast, Thailand (225), Laos (190) and Cambodia (121) have far smaller reserves despite sharing the Mekong River as a crucial water source.

Developed Asian economies such as Japan (430) and South Korea (65) face limited water resources owing to mountainous terrain and dense populations. 

Meanwhile, Singapore, with just 1 billion cubic metres, depends heavily on water recycling and imports from neighbouring countries to meet domestic demand.

The data underscores a pressing challenge: although Asia contains some of the world’s largest water systems, sustainable access and equitable management of freshwater remain critical hurdles for the region’s future resilience.

Freshwater reserves in Asia (billion cubic metres):

  • China – 2,813
  • Indonesia – 2,019
  • India – 1,446
  • Bangladesh – 1,227
  • Myanmar – 1,003
  • Malaysia – 580
  • Philippines – 479
  • Japan – 430
  • Vietnam – 359
  • Thailand – 225
  • Laos – 190
  • Cambodia – 121
  • North Korea – 67
  • South Korea – 65
  • Singapore – 1
