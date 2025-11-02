Thailand’s freshwater reserves lag behind regional neighbours

Freshwater is one of the world’s most vital natural resources, yet its distribution remains highly unequal. While some countries are blessed with abundant rivers, lakes, and glaciers, others struggle with severe water shortages, a disparity that continues to shape global agriculture, energy production, and food security.

According to World Bank data (2022), only 2.5% of the planet’s water is freshwater, and most of it is locked away in glaciers, polar ice caps, or underground aquifers.

Figures from the World Bank and FAO Aquastat reveal a striking imbalance in Asia’s freshwater reserves. China ranks first, holding an estimated 2,813 billion cubic metres of renewable freshwater, followed by Indonesia (2,019) and India (1,446), nations with vast landmasses and complex river systems that sustain their populations and industries.