Drones in use to locate, shoo away bears in Fukushima village

NTT Docomo Business, under the aegis of the group led by Japanese telecommunications giant NTT Inc., plans to start offering the service also to other municipalities as a new measure to address bear attacks at a time when reports on damage caused by the animal are increasing around the country.

The drones search areas where bears were spotted to help hunters cull them. The thermal camera is used to locate bears if they flee into the bushes.

The Showa village government has conducted patrols using the drones on a regular basis since October. Based on gathered data, the village has set up box traps along routes believed to have been taken by bears and has used speakers equipped on the drones to shoo them away.