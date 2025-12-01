Drones in use to locate, shoo away bears in Fukushima village

The high-performance drones featuring a camera equipped with a thermal imaging function can be effective in the early morning and at night, when bears tend to be active. The aircraft supports the long-term evolution, or LTE, wireless communication standard, which is used for mobile phones.
NTT Docomo Business, under the aegis of the group led by Japanese telecommunications giant NTT Inc., plans to start offering the service also to other municipalities as a new measure to address bear attacks at a time when reports on damage caused by the animal are increasing around the country.
The drones search areas where bears were spotted to help hunters cull them. The thermal camera is used to locate bears if they flee into the bushes.
The Showa village government has conducted patrols using the drones on a regular basis since October. Based on gathered data, the village has set up box traps along routes believed to have been taken by bears and has used speakers equipped on the drones to shoo them away.
NTT Docomo Business, formerly NTT Communications Corp., plans to support the introduction and operation of the drone system at other municipalities so that they can prevent damage from bear attacks.
The company has previously used high-performance drones for infrastructure inspections and disaster response. This summer, the village of Showa began utilising drones in earnest to search for people who went missing in mountainous areas.
NTT Docomo Business plans to further improve its drones for dealing with wild animals, such as making it possible to operate them from remote areas and equipping them with an automatic detection function using artificial intelligence.