Oil slips on first trading day of 2026 on oversupply fears

Global oil prices edged lower on the first trading day of 2026, extending a weak tone after crude’s worst annual performance since 2020, as investors remained focused on concerns over an oversupplied market alongside geopolitical risks.

On Friday, January 2, Brent crude for March delivery fell 10 cents, or 0.16%, to settle at US$60.75 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) slipped 10 cents, or 0.17%, to US$57.32 a barrel.

Markets are weighing supply concerns against geopolitical developments, including the war in Ukraine and issues linked to Venezuelan exports. Russia and Ukraine accused each other of attacking civilians on New Year’s Day, despite talks under the watch of US President Donald Trump aimed at ending the war, now approaching four years. Ukraine has stepped up attacks on Russia’s energy infrastructure in an effort to cut funding for Moscow’s military campaign.

In Venezuela, the Trump administration increased pressure on President Nicolás Maduro on Wednesday by imposing sanctions on four companies and oil tankers it said operate in Venezuela’s oil sector. Maduro, in a New Year message, said Venezuela would welcome US investment in its oil industry, cooperate in combating narcotics, and pursue serious talks with Washington.