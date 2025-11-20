PTT expects oil prices in 2026 to stay low as OPEC+ supply remains ample

Kongkrapan Intarajang, chief executive officer and president of PTT Plc, said the company expects global oil prices to remain relatively low next year due to the continued abundance of supply from OPEC+.

He noted that US energy policy remains unclear, which could keep crude prices stable within the range of US$60–70 per barrel.

Another key factor to watch, he added, is the global economic outlook. With the world economy still struggling to gain momentum, oil demand is unlikely to expand significantly — even in the absence of geopolitical conflicts.