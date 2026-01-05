China slams US ‘world judge’ stance after Maduro seized

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Beijing could not accept any country acting as the “world’s judge” after the United States captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, in China’s first public remarks since images of Maduro blindfolded and handcuffed shocked Venezuelans.

“We have never believed that any country can act as the world’s police, nor do we accept that any nation can claim to be the world’s judge,” Wang told Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar during talks in Beijing on Sunday, referring to “sudden developments in Venezuela” without directly naming the US. Wang added that the sovereignty and security of all countries should be protected under international law.

Maduro, 63, is being held in a New York detention centre and is due to appear in court on Monday on US drug charges, Reuters reported.

The episode poses an early test for the “all-weather” strategic partnership China and Venezuela announced in 2023, nearly 50 years after the two countries established diplomatic ties.

It also comes as US President Donald Trump says Washington will oversee Venezuela’s government for the time being.