Venezuela’s mountain of debt back in focus after Maduro ouster

The ousting of President Nicolás Maduro has not only shaken Venezuela’s political landscape, but has also put the spotlight back on the country’s “giant debt crisis” — a problem that has been effectively frozen for almost eight years amid trillions of baht in external obligations and fresh hopes of a power shift.

The fall of Maduro has renewed attention on what is widely regarded as one of the world’s largest unresolved sovereign defaults. According to reports, Venezuela defaulted in late 2017 after years of economic turmoil and US sanctions that cut the country off from international capital markets. The default covered both sovereign bonds and bonds issued by state oil company Petróleos de Venezuela (PDVSA).

Since then, overdue interest has continued to accumulate. At the same time, legal claims linked to past asset seizures have added to the burden, pushing unpaid liabilities far above the face value of the original bonds.

Venezuelan distressed debt has also rebounded after Donald Trump took office as US president in January 2025, as investors and distressed-debt traders began betting that political change could emerge in the country.

Analysts estimate Venezuela has defaulted bonds outstanding of about US$60 billion (roughly 1.8 trillion baht). However, if PDVSA obligations, bilateral loans and international arbitration awards are included, total external debt is estimated at around US$150 billion to US$170 billion (roughly 4.7–5.3 trillion baht).

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) estimates Venezuela’s nominal GDP in 2025 at about US$82.8 billion, implying a debt-to-GDP ratio of around 180–200%.