Thai household NPLs climb to 1.24 trillion baht as foreclosures of low-priced homes surge 210%

• Thai household non-performing loans (NPLs) in Q2, 2025 reached 1.24 trillion baht.

• Asset seizures, especially homes and condominiums, rose 210% year-on-year.

• The NPL-to-total-credit ratio increased to 9.11%, with rises across all loan categories.

Today (November 24, 2025), Onfa Vechacheewa, secretary-general of the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC), reported that household debt in the second quarter of 2025 declined in line with a contraction in financial-institution lending, resulting in a lower household-debt-to-GDP ratio. However, she noted that households’ repayment capacity remains a concern.

Key issues requiring attention include: accelerating assistance for mortgage borrowers before foreclosure; supporting access to credit for households affected by floods through the “Clear Debt, Move Forward" scheme; and finding measures that also cover non-bank borrowers.