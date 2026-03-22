Hawaii flooding worsens after second Kona low batters Oʻahu and Maui

Hawaii has been hit by two back-to-back Kona low systems this month, with the second storm worsening damage left by the first and pushing officials to describe the flooding as the state’s worst in more than 20 years. Hawaii Emergency Management Agency said the first storm struck on March 10, with major flooding and wind damage building on March 13 and 14, while Maui County said a new Kona low began affecting the islands on March 19.

North Shore Oʻahu bears the brunt

Waialua and Haleʻiwa on Oʻahu’s North Shore were among the hardest-hit areas, with muddy floodwaters inundating streets, shifting homes off their foundations and swallowing vehicles. More than 5,500 people were ordered to evacuate downstream of the ageing Wahiawā Dam after officials warned it was at risk of imminent failure, though Hawaii Emergency Management later said the remaining evacuation orders were lifted on Saturday afternoon as conditions improved. More than 200 people were rescued and no deaths had been reported, although around 10 people were treated for hypothermia.