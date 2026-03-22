Thailand monitors UK meningitis outbreak, urges vigilance

Thailand is closely monitoring the outbreak of meningococcal disease in the United Kingdom, while urging the public to remain vigilant and travellers to high-risk countries to seek medical advice before departure.
On Sunday (March 22), Aiyarin Phanrit, deputy government spokesperson, said the government had assigned the Department of Disease Control under the Ministry of Public Health to closely track the spread of the disease in the UK.
She said information from international public health agencies, including the UK Health Security Agency and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, showed that the outbreak in southern England had mainly affected school pupils and university students. As of March 18, around 20 cumulative cases had been identified, including nine confirmed cases, with at least two deaths reported.
For Thailand, between January 1 and March 17, 2026, authorities recorded five cumulative cases and three deaths. No link has been found between the domestic cases and the outbreak overseas.
Although case numbers in Thailand remain low, the Department of Disease Control is continuing close surveillance because meningococcal disease is severe and must be reported by law. Any suspected case must be reported immediately, and if even a single case is confirmed, health officials will urgently investigate in order to prevent further spread.
Aiyarin said patients with meningococcal disease often develop a sudden high fever, severe headache, neck stiffness and drowsiness. In some cases, patients may also develop pinpoint bleeding spots or a haemorrhagic rash on the skin.
She urged anyone with such symptoms to seek medical attention immediately and inform doctors of any recent travel history or risk exposure, such as visiting areas where cases have been reported or having had contact with an infected person.
The disease can be treated with antibiotics, and vaccination is available as an option, particularly for those who need to travel to countries considered at risk. People planning such trips are advised to consult public health services at least 10 days before departure, especially regarding the MenB vaccine.
Groups that should be given particular attention include children, adolescents, people with weakened immune systems, and frequent international travellers.
The government has also advised the public to protect themselves by washing their hands frequently, avoiding touching their face, wearing a face mask in crowded places, and avoiding close contact with people showing respiratory symptoms such as fever, coughing or sneezing, as the disease can spread through respiratory droplets and the sharing of personal items.
People are being urged to follow updates from reliable sources and comply strictly with public health guidance. Further information is available from the Department of Disease Control hotline at 1422.