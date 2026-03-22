Thailand monitors UK meningitis outbreak, urges vigilance

Thailand is closely monitoring the outbreak of meningococcal disease in the United Kingdom, while urging the public to remain vigilant and travellers to high-risk countries to seek medical advice before departure.

On Sunday (March 22), Aiyarin Phanrit, deputy government spokesperson, said the government had assigned the Department of Disease Control under the Ministry of Public Health to closely track the spread of the disease in the UK.

She said information from international public health agencies, including the UK Health Security Agency and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, showed that the outbreak in southern England had mainly affected school pupils and university students. As of March 18, around 20 cumulative cases had been identified, including nine confirmed cases, with at least two deaths reported.