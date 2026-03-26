Iran reviews US proposal but rules out talks as global markets fluctuate

The Iranian government has confirmed that it is reviewing a proposal from the United States aimed at ending the war in the Gulf region, but has made it clear that it has no intention of entering direct negotiations with Washington, even as tensions across the Middle East continue to escalate.

Iran’s Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, said in remarks carried by state media on Wednesday that while messages had been exchanged through intermediaries, this should not be interpreted as the start of formal negotiations. He added that the US proposal had already been forwarded to Iran’s top leadership and that an official position would be announced if necessary.





The proposal, put forward by Donald Trump and reportedly consisting of 15 points, was delivered via Pakistan. It includes key demands such as Iran halting the accumulation of highly enriched uranium, ending its enrichment activities, scaling back its missile programme, and ceasing support for regional allies.

The White House has declined to provide further details, but has signalled that it is prepared to escalate military action if Iran refuses to accept the conditions.

Israeli security officials have expressed scepticism that Iran will agree to the proposal, while also voicing concern that the United States could soften some of its demands. Israel has indicated that any agreement must still allow it to carry out pre-emptive strikes if necessary.





In economic terms, global markets have shown signs of partial recovery, while oil prices have edged lower following reports of the US proposal, reflecting investor hopes for a potential de-escalation that could ease energy supply risks and inflationary pressures.