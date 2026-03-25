Iran says non-hostile ships can pass Hormuz — with Tehran’s approval

Iran has informed the United Nations Security Council and the International Maritime Organization that vessels deemed “non-hostile” may be allowed to transit the Strait of Hormuz, provided they coordinate in advance with Iranian authorities.

According to a report by Reuters on March 24, Iran’s foreign ministry sent a formal letter to the 15 members of the UN Security Council and UN Secretary-General António Guterres on Sunday. The document was later circulated among 176 member states of the IMO on Tuesday, with Financial Times first reporting its wider distribution.

In the letter, Iran stated that “non-hostile vessels, including those of other states, may be permitted safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz”, on the condition that they are not involved in or supporting actions against Iran and fully comply with all declared safety regulations. Such vessels must also coordinate with the relevant Iranian authorities before transit.

However, Tehran made clear that any vessels, equipment or assets belonging to or linked with the United States, Israel or other parties involved in what it described as aggression against Iran would not be granted the right of innocent passage or treated as non-hostile.