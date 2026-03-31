Oil rises for fourth day as Middle East war squeezes global supply

Global oil prices extended their rally into a fourth straight day on Tuesday, as the widening conflict in the Middle East continued to stoke fears of tighter supply and further disruption to one of the world’s most important energy corridors.

Brent crude for May delivery rose by US$2.26, or about 2%, to US$115.04 a barrel after earlier touching its highest level since March 19, while the more actively traded June contract stood at US$108.96 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate for May delivery climbed US$3.10, or roughly 3%, to US$105.96 a barrel, its highest level since March 9.

The main driver has been the severe disruption to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a route that handles about 20% of global oil supply as well as liquefied natural gas. The scale of that shock has pushed Brent up about 59% in March and WTI up about 58%, leaving Brent on course for a record monthly increase and US crude for its biggest monthly rise in nearly six years.

Tensions escalated further after Kuwait said its tanker Al Salmi, which can carry about 2 million barrels of crude, was struck off Dubai in an attack blamed on Iran, raising fresh concern over both maritime security and the risk of an oil spill.





At the same time, Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi movement launched missiles at Israel, adding to concerns over the safety of shipping through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, the strategic link between the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden that underpins Asia-Europe trade via the Suez Canal. Analysts say any renewed closure there, on top of the Hormuz disruption, would create a damaging “twin chokepoint” crisis for global energy and supply chains.