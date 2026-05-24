US shifts green card applications abroad under tougher new rule

Foreign nationals seeking green cards in the United States will generally have to apply from outside the country under a new policy announced by US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

USCIS said on Friday that applicants who are in the US temporarily and want to adjust their immigration status to obtain permanent residency should return to their home country and apply through the State Department.

The agency said officers would consider relevant facts and information on a case-by-case basis when deciding whether extraordinary relief is justified.