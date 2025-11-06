Malaysia seeks Thailand's help to verify Sg Golok shooting suspect's citizenship

"I will ask the National Registration Department (JPN) to compare records. We need cooperation from Thailand to confirm the facts," he said.
Saifuddin made the remarks after officiating the 2025 Malaysian Skills Certificate Convocation of the Malaysia Volunteer Department (Rela) at Universiti Teknikal Malaysia Melaka (UTeM), Durian Tunggal, where 436 graduates, comprising 139 officers, 281 members, and 16 staff, received certificates in various fields.
These fields include Security Service Supervision, Office Administration, Technical Firearms Training, Firearms Maintenance, Close Protection Operations, Train-the-Trainer, and Professional Vehicle Operations.
The minister stated that the government is also exploring ways to address long-standing issues involving individuals with dual citizenship, particularly those living in border areas.
"We need to examine the matter closely, study it carefully, and find the best solution. That is the direction we are taking," he said.
He noted that Malaysia's cooperation with Thailand extends across various border-level and security committees that meet regularly, providing a platform to address such issues. Saifuddin said he will propose the matter for discussion at the ministry level.
The incident last Sunday in Sungai Golok, Narathiwat, resulted in the death of a Malaysian man. The suspect, a former Kelantan football team import player, later surrendered to Thai police.
Bernama
The Star
Asia News Network