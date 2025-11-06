Malaysia seeks Thailand's help to verify Sg Golok shooting suspect's citizenship

"I will ask the National Registration Department (JPN) to compare records. We need cooperation from Thailand to confirm the facts," he said.

Saifuddin made the remarks after officiating the 2025 Malaysian Skills Certificate Convocation of the Malaysia Volunteer Department (Rela) at Universiti Teknikal Malaysia Melaka (UTeM), Durian Tunggal, where 436 graduates, comprising 139 officers, 281 members, and 16 staff, received certificates in various fields.