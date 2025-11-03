“Crisis Brings Opportunity” Supaluck Umpujh Showcases Women’s Leadership in Transforming Thai Retail on the Global Stage at Bloomberg Business Summit at ASEAN

Ms. Sunita Rajan, APEC Managing Director at Bloomberg, praised Ms. Umpujh’s participation: “Bloomberg is honored to welcome Ms. Supaluck Umpujh to the Bloomberg Business Summit at ASEAN — as the only Thai business leader and one of the few women leaders on stage. Her vision, experience, and leadership in building sustainable value in retail, both in Thailand and globally, reflect courage, creativity, and authenticity — qualities that continue to inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs across Southeast Asia.”

On stage, Ms. Umpujh spoke candidly about her beginnings, sharing that her family once operated a massage business something she admitted made her feel embarrassed as a young woman. “I asked my father to stop that business,” she recalled, “because I didn’t want people to remember our family that way.” Determined to redefine her family legacy and reshape how the world perceived Thailand, she embarked on a new path to elevate Thai retail and showcase the true potential of Thai people to the world.

That determination gave birth to The Mall Department Store, which became a national success and laid the foundation for the creation of The Emporium, Thailand’s first luxury retail mall. Against the backdrop of the 1997 Tom Yum Kung financial crisis, when many businesses were collapsing, Ms. Umpujh saw an opportunity: as the number of international tourists grew from 7 million to 17 million, Thailand’s retail sector was reborn.