World media report passing of Thailand’s ‘lawyer princess’

The Associated Press also reported on the atmosphere after the announcement of Her Royal Highness’s passing. A small group of people gathered at King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital, where Her Royal Highness had been receiving treatment, with many holding photographs of Her Royal Highness from different periods of her life.

Pattamaporn Kaewkityakorn, one of the mourners, told AP that she had arrived on Thursday and stayed overnight at the hospital to show support for Her Royal Highness, without knowing that the announcement of Her Royal Highness’s passing would be made the following morning.

“I know she was sick, but I wished there were a miracle,” she said, her voice trembling. “I was saddened and shocked.”

Beyond Her Royal Highness’s distinguished legal, justice-reform and international roles, AP reported that Princess Bajrakitiyabha worked to rehabilitate and improve the quality of life of female prisoners. Her Royal Highness was involved in projects to improve conditions for women inmates and campaigns to end violence against women in her capacity as an honorary UN goodwill ambassador for women.

Her Royal Highness’s efforts were instrumental in advancing the United Nations General Assembly’s adoption of the Bangkok Rules on the care and treatment of women prisoners.

“Society cannot grow if there is instability and injustice,” Princess Bajrakitiyabha said in a 2013 interview with AP.

Her Royal Highness also stressed the importance of the rule of law and a sound justice system, saying they were vital to development, economic growth and human rights.

Reuters also reported the passing of Princess Bajrakitiyabha, describing Her Royal Highness as the eldest child of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn and noting that Her Royal Highness died at the age of 47 after a long illness.

The report said Her Royal Highness had been hospitalised in December 2022 after suddenly losing consciousness due to a heart condition while visiting Nakhon Ratchasima province, before being flown to Bangkok for treatment.

Reuters cited the Royal Household Bureau’s statement as saying Her Royal Highness passed away on Thursday evening after her condition worsened due to several health complications.

The news agency also highlighted Her Royal Highness’s prominent role in public life, including efforts to improve the livelihoods of female prisoners and her diplomatic career. It reported that Her Royal Highness studied law at Cornell University, earning both a master’s degree and a doctorate, and later worked at Thailand’s Office of the Attorney-General.

Reuters further noted that Her Royal Highness served as Thailand’s ambassador to Austria, Slovenia and Slovakia from 2012 to 2014, before returning to the Office of the Attorney-General in Bangkok.

The report also referred to Her Royal Highness’s work in founding a charity to promote the rights of female inmates, particularly pregnant prisoners, as well as her 2017 appointment as goodwill ambassador for the rule of law in Southeast Asia by the United Nations Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice.