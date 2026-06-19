Iran’s Supreme Leader backs direct US talks but warns limits remain

Iran’s Supreme Leader has approved direct negotiations with United States officials, marking his first public response to a newly reached agreement aimed at ending the latest phase of tensions between the two countries.

According to international media reports, including Channel News Asia, oil tankers have resumed free passage through the Strait of Hormuz after Washington lifted restrictions on Iran on Thursday (18 June), following the implementation of the agreement. The reopening of the vital shipping route signals an initial easing of pressure on global energy flows.

However, uncertainty remains over the durability and next phase of the deal. US Vice President JD Vance has indicated he may postpone his planned visit to Switzerland on Friday (19 June), where the agreement was expected to be formally signed. The trip was also expected to help launch further negotiations for a longer-term settlement.