Thailand assesses economic impacts of US-Iran 60-day peace talks

The wait is over as the US and Iranian presidents signed a memorandum of understanding, which both sides announced takes immediate effect.

They now have 60 days to negotiate a peace agreement.

Analysts view Iran as holding the upper hand, while the US has not achieved the goals it declared before the strikes.

CNBC reported that US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian signed the memorandum of understanding (MOU) digitally on Wednesday (June 17, 2026).

The document aims to lead to a permanent peace agreement to end the war between the two nations.

The signing occurred three days after US Vice President JD Vance and Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf signed the same document digitally.

Trump signed the MOU before a dinner at the Palace of Versailles with French President Emmanuel Macron.

The 14-point MOU includes an immediate cessation of military operations on all fronts, encompassing Israeli military operations in Lebanon.

It also stipulates the opening of the Strait of Hormuz, with Iran waiving transit fees for at least 60 days, and the immediate lifting of US sanctions on Iranian oil.

Nuclear issues and additional financial benefits Iran might receive will be subject to further negotiation.

However, reactions in the US were filled with criticism from Trump's allies.

"History teaches that giving hundreds of billions of dollars to religious fanatics who want to kill us is not a good idea," said Senator Ted Cruz, a Republican from Texas.