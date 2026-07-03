Weaker yen to cut Japan's summer overseas trips as fuel surcharges rise

Cost pressures are expected to cool Japan’s summer travel season, with JTB Corp. forecasting fewer people heading overseas as a weaker yen and higher aviation fuel surcharges weigh on holiday plans.

The major travel agency said in survey results released on Thursday (2 July) that outbound travellers from Japan this summer are projected to drop 8.8 per cent from a year earlier to 2.17 million.

The broader summer travel market is also expected to shrink.