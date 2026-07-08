Trump says Iran ceasefire deal is over after base attacks, oil surge

US President Donald Trump has declared that the temporary agreement to end the war with Iran is “over” after Iran launched attacks on US bases in Bahrain and Kuwait in retaliation for US military operations.

The renewed confrontation has pushed tensions in the Middle East sharply higher and sent global oil prices to their highest level in two weeks.

Speaking to reporters before attending a NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey, Trump was asked whether the memorandum of understanding signed by the United States and Iran last month was still in effect.





“As far as I’m concerned, that deal is over. I don’t want to talk to them any more,” he said.

Trump also used strong language to criticise Iran’s leadership and described negotiations with Tehran as “a waste of time”.

His comments came after Iran launched missiles and drones at US bases in Bahrain and Kuwait in response to US strikes on Iranian military targets. The US operation followed attacks on cargo vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, which Washington said were carried out by Iran.

The latest escalation has cast further doubt on efforts to turn last month’s temporary ceasefire into a permanent peace agreement. The war, which began with US and Israeli air strikes on Iran, has now flared again.