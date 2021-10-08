COVID-19 pandemic continues to drive poor mental health among children and young people

BANGKOK October 8, 2021 – Marking the World Mental Health Day on 10 October, UNICEF and Department of Mental Health (DMH) expressed concerns over the continued negative impact of COVID-19 on children and young people’s mental health in Thailand as significant numbers of adolescents face stress, anxiety and depression.

A recent mental health assessment among adolescents in Thailand found that 28 per cent of adolescents experience high levels of stress, while 32 per cent are at risk of depression and 22 per cent are at risk of committing suicide, according to DMH’s Mental Health Check-in, an online mental health evaluation platform which collected data from 183,974 adolescents during the 18-month of COVID-19 pandemic from 1 January 2020 – 30 September 2021.

In a separate UNICEF-led survey last year, 7 in 10 children and young people reported poorer mental health due to the impact of COVID-19 on their lives. Most of them were concerned about family household incomes, their studies, and future education and employment.

“Increasing numbers of children and adolescents in Thailand and around the world are facing mental health conditions and disorders, and we believe this is just the tip of the iceberg,” said Kyungsun Kim, UNICEF Representative for Thailand. “Although the impact of poor mental health among children and young people is significant with the potential to result in lifelong consequences, mental health remains largely neglected and under-estimated, often times even hidden due to the stigma and shame surrounding the issue. This is something all of us must address, to destigmatize mental health conditions, encourage conversation around it, and make services and support easily available for those who need it.”