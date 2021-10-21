Fri, October 22, 2021

perspective

Thailand Startup in the Post-Covid Era

The startup direction in the future by prominent entrepreneurs in Thailand to share his experiences.

PTT Senior Executive Vice President of Innovation and New Ventures Dr.Buranin Rattanasombat will acquaint the audience with the guidelines and operations of the company’s new businesses in a bid to create opportunities and solve problems for Thai businesses at the enlightening virtual forum “2022 Thailand Startups in Post-Covid Era” on October 29 from 2PM to 4PM. Stay tuned!

Register: www.nationthailand.com/seminar/startup2022

Call (02) 338 3000 #1

