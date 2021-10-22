QueQ Thailand CEO and co-founder Rungsun Promprasith, owner of the QueQ application that will save people from a boring wait in long queues, will enlighten the audience on his experience in dealing with the Covid-19 crisis at the highly informative virtual forum “2022 Thailand Startups in Post-Covid Era” on October 29 from 2PM to 4PM. Don’t miss this!

