Sat, October 23, 2021

perspective

Thailand Startups in Post-Covid Era

The startup direction in the future by prominent entrepreneurs in Thailand to share his experiences.

QueQ Thailand CEO and co-founder Rungsun Promprasith, owner of the QueQ application that will save people from a boring wait in long queues, will enlighten the audience on his experience in dealing with the Covid-19 crisis at the highly informative virtual forum “2022 Thailand Startups in Post-Covid Era” on October 29 from 2PM to 4PM. Don’t miss this!

Register: www.nationthailand.com/seminar/startup2022

Call (02) 338 3000 – 1 for more information.

Nation Thailnad
