Tue, October 26, 2021

Thailand Startup In Post Covid Era 2022

The Nation Thailand and Springnews invite you to listen and discuss the direction of Thai startups in the virtual seminar.

The Nation Thailand and Springnews invite you to listen and discuss the direction of Thai startups in the virtual seminar “Thailand Startup in Post Covid Era 2022”.

• Special talk on “Startup Experience in Australia” by Allan McKinnon, Australian Ambassador to Thailand

• Seminar on the startup direction in the future by prominent entrepreneurs in Thailand

See you at our informative & exciting "Virtual Forum: Thailand Startup in the Post-Covid Era" on October 29, 2021, from 2PM to 4PM

Register: www.nationthailand.com/seminar/startup2022

Call (02) 338 3000 – 1 for more information.

Nation Thailnad
