US Commits to Net Zero Pledges.

3. U.S. cooperation with Thailand to help Thailand achieve the Bio-Circular-Green Economy model.

The United States applauds Thailand's efforts to assume a leadership role in addressing climate change, including the bio-circular green economy model. Our diverse bilateral engagement covers several areas related to sustainable development, including agriculture, energy, transportation, and other sectors. The United States provides technical assistance to Thai government agencies, for example, a program with the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand helping to better integrate renewable energy into Thailand's power grid. We also facilitate connections with U.S. companies through our U.S. Foreign Commercial Service and provide access to financing through the United States International Development Finance Corporation, which has a regional office in Bangkok that provides yet another set of tools for advancing sustainable development.

4. Examples of the U.S. green projects in Thailand and why they are significant

The United States is supporting green projects in many sectors in Thailand. One is electric vehicles (EV), where the leading U.S. engineering firm Black and Veatch is helping to electrify SCG International Corporation Co., Ltd.'s 14,500 vehicle fleet with support from the USTDA. In addition, USAID is assisting Thailand's electricity regulatory agency in establishing EV charging rates, and the U.S. State Department is helping the Metropolitan Electricity Authority develop an EV readiness plan. The United States also has broader policies that support green development in the region. One is the Mekong-U.S. Partnership, which supports projects related to quality infrastructure, national electricity market development, cross-border energy trade, cross-border transport facilitation, renewable and clean energy acceleration and deployment, and other topics.