US Commits to Net Zero Pledges.

1. U.S. commitment to achieving Net Zero
President Biden has put climate change at the center of his domestic and foreign policy and designated former Secretary of State John Kerry as his Special Presidential Envoy for Climate. The United States is leading by the power of our example, convening a Leaders' Summit on Climate on Earth Day earlier this year, which included leaders from Thailand. During the summit, we announced we would increase our nationally determined contribution for reducing greenhouse gas emissions to 50-52 percent by 2030. In addition, the United States has committed to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. We are investing in new technologies to achieve these bold targets, including alternative energy and electric vehicles. The Biden-Harris Administration is committed to mobilizing a whole-of-society approach that enlists states, cities, businesses large and small, civil society groups, and others to create a net-zero clean energy economy that benefits all.
2. U.S. assistance to help developing countries comply with the COP26 pledges.
No country can solve the climate crisis alone, and the United States has committed significant resources to help developing countries address climate change. During the United Nations General Assembly in September, President Biden announced that the United States will double our previous commitment to assisting developing nations to address climate change – to $11.4 billion per year by 2024. The United States also has robust development assistance programs through our U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and U.S. Trade and Development Agency (USTDA), including programs in Thailand focused on both climate change adaptation and mitigation. We advocate for all countries to increase their climate change ambitions and targets ahead of COP26 in November this year.
3. U.S. cooperation with Thailand to help Thailand achieve the Bio-Circular-Green Economy model.
The United States applauds Thailand's efforts to assume a leadership role in addressing climate change, including the bio-circular green economy model. Our diverse bilateral engagement covers several areas related to sustainable development, including agriculture, energy, transportation, and other sectors. The United States provides technical assistance to Thai government agencies, for example, a program with the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand helping to better integrate renewable energy into Thailand's power grid. We also facilitate connections with U.S. companies through our U.S. Foreign Commercial Service and provide access to financing through the United States International Development Finance Corporation, which has a regional office in Bangkok that provides yet another set of tools for advancing sustainable development.
4. Examples of the U.S. green projects in Thailand and why they are significant
The United States is supporting green projects in many sectors in Thailand. One is electric vehicles (EV), where the leading U.S. engineering firm Black and Veatch is helping to electrify SCG International Corporation Co., Ltd.'s 14,500 vehicle fleet with support from the USTDA. In addition, USAID is assisting Thailand's electricity regulatory agency in establishing EV charging rates, and the U.S. State Department is helping the Metropolitan Electricity Authority develop an EV readiness plan. The United States also has broader policies that support green development in the region. One is the Mekong-U.S. Partnership, which supports projects related to quality infrastructure, national electricity market development, cross-border energy trade, cross-border transport facilitation, renewable and clean energy acceleration and deployment, and other topics.
Published : November 04, 2021
By : THE NATION
