University degree ceremonies in Thailand and abroad

Chulalongkorn University was initiated by King Maha Vajiravudh (King Rama VI), adopting many Oxford patterns since he was also an alumnus of Christ Church, Oxford. The Samyan, Suan Luang, Siam Centre business areas and other nearby properties belonged to the Royal Household but he granted them to the university to empower education. It was really King Vajiravudh’s initiative to use these properties as assets to support the university administration in the same manner as many collegiate systems in Oxford now own their invaluable properties. So there is no need to bother with the government budget. Some colleges, such as St John even owns the St Giles street, the big road that cuts across the middle of the city. Others, like Christ Church (King Vajiravudh’s College) or Hertford (my affiliated college) also own vast land deeds and many pricey properties.

According to this relationship, Chulalongkorn was the first university that held a degree ceremony, presided over by the King himself. By our royal practice, the King does not give orders or commands to take part in this event, but is given an official invitation. Chulalongkorn University set an example that many other universities later followed suit.

2 Are degree ceremonies in England as well as other international academies more frugal than in our country?

The answer to this question depends on the university’s policy and the individual graduates. Frankly, I am not going to show off or claim to come from a well-to-do background. However, I spent nearly a million baht for the ceremony, including air fares, accommodation, transportation fees, meals and other miscellaneous expenses for 10 days for my family members and cousins to attend the event. That was 20 years ago! The lady in the video clip also mentioned how her gown and uniform was easy and very convenient to wear. She simply draped herself properly in the gown, without worrying what you wore under the gown. Traditionally, Oxford seems to have a different protocol; we have around 20 types of gowns depending on the degree you are awarded. The graduate might borrow his/her suitable gown from the photo shop that is a concessionaire for taking personal pictures in front of the Bodleian (University main auditorium) but this is not for free. If you need a very smart gown that perfectly fits you, you really need to pay a borrowing fee or buy a tailor-made one. Personally, I realised that my future career lay as a professor, so I decided to buy one costing around 500 pounds (around THB30,000 then). Of course, you can bring your relatives and loved ones into the main auditorium to congratulate you by clapping and cheering for you. Somehow, everything must be registered or booked in advance. This is not like buying a movie ticket that might be available when you arrive at the cinema.

The university chancellor usually presides over the ceremony, while the university vice chancellor (rector or president if you like) would be on standby as a substitute.

In Thailand, it is the head of the state or his delegate who presides over the ceremony. In the case of Oxford, the university never got involved with royalty, whereas in Thailand, as I said earlier, the monarchy initiated and is really the founder of our modern education system. That is the reason why the King has been invited to grant degrees to the graduates. However, due to scheduling issues, the King sometimes appoints his delegate to perform the task of presiding over the ceremony. But the relationship between the monarch and the citizen remains strong and has blended in very well.

3. Is a foreign degree ceremony time well spent compared to that in Thailand?

I can proudly say that I recall almost everything from the event because I was so delighted that I could pass my ordeal at last. My collectible video bought from the university store recorded the two-hour activities. But you need to understand that the Oxford degree ceremony was held several times in a year to serve the demand of international graduates. Advance booking is required.

At the time of my ceremony, Lord Chris Patten, the former Hong Kong governor who is still Oxford’s Chancellor, presided over the ceremony. He might not be a VVIP, but I saw many policemen and security guards oversee the event. The Oxford tradition starts with a Latin rite; there will be some Latin readings as well as blessing for all communions in much the same way as Thai graduates receive holy chanting by monks at the ceremony. Interestingly, for those who are awarded a degree in Theology, there will be very special session at which the head of the ceremony will ask all theology graduates to kneel on one leg and bend over towards him in order to place a sacred book softly on each head. Before the ceremony is completed, each individual has to straighten their right index fingers to join with others as one group for the head of the ceremony to bless them with some Latin words. This made me think of the famous Hollywood movie in the 1970s, the "E.T." as well as the “Lord of the Rings” (written by an Oxford-renowned Professor JRR Tolkien) when the supreme king summons all his fellowmen to join the band.

As of now the British monarchy is still the patron and presides over some important ceremonies such as Oxonian Nobel Laureate award, funding grants and honorary guests for other activities. As many might realise, the best of the world is assembled here, in the same manner that Chulalongkorn university has now become the top university in Thailand and some of its faculties are among the best in Asia. Each place has its own historical background, hence it is not wise to use personal thinking, attitude and emotion to blame others. Please educate yourself enough before you speak out, that’s what I would really suggest.

(Amorn Wanichwiwatana, D.Phil. (Oxon), is a political scientist at Chulalongkorn University)